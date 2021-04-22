Video

Published: 12:48 PM April 22, 2021

Raheem Sterling has given his backing to the Wembley Super League starting on Saturday. - Credit: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Raheem Sterling has sent a special message to children starting the season in Brent's new football league this weekend.

The England and Manchester City midfielder wished them good luck as the Wembley Football League kicks-off at 11am this Saturday (April 24) at Ark Elvin Academy, in Cecil Avenue.

More than 250 children and young people aged 10 to 13 years old from across Brent will compete in the league from April to July.

The initiative aims to bring together children and young people from different cultures and backgrounds to play football and to have fun and celebrate Brent’s diverse community.

The football star grew up in St Raphael's Estate in Neasden, and attended Ark when it was called Copland Community School.

In the WFL You Tube video he said: "I remember growing up in Wembley with the arch right there, it was so symbolic... that's where I called home.

"The last year has been very difficult for everyone involved but good times are ahead and hopefully everything will get back to normal as soon as possible.

"I just want to wish everybody in the Wembley Super League good luck and all the best for the rest of the season."

Former Stonebridge councillor Zaffar Van Kalwala, who is organising the league with support from Wembley National Stadium Trust and Wembley Football said: “Raheem Sterling is a great inspiration for Brent children and it’s fantastic he continues to support our community.

"The young people will be really inspired by his message to thrive and help improve their health and wellbeing, especially during the current pandemic”.



