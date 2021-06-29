Published: 9:30 AM June 29, 2021 Updated: 9:52 AM June 29, 2021

Raheem Sterling's childhood coach has spoken of his "pride" for the player ahead of the England game against Germany.

Paul Lawrence was Raheem’s football coach when he was at Copland Community School - now Ark Elvin Academy –where he continues to teach the school’s students today.

The England player is due to meet German opponents at Wembley Stadium this evening (June 29) for a knock out match as part of Euro 2020.

Raheem Sterling. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

In a three minute video Mr Lawrence recalls Raheem being a gifted player and how he often returns to Wembley and pops into the school for a bit of "banter".

He said: "I've always been very proud of Raheem over the course of many years right from his young days when he was playing for us here at Ark Academy.

"Obviously back then it was called Copland Community School but since then he's achieved so much both with Manchester City and England."

Raheem, who grew up on St Raphael's Estate, scored the winning goal against Germany in the opening group stages of Euro 2020, which England won 1-0.

"For him now to be doing what he's doing for England round the corner from us at Ark Academy at Wembley Stadium - I almost call it his second home ground.

"He used to pass the stadium on the way to school and pass Wembley Stadium back on his way home every day so for him to be playing at Wembley Stadium and scoring goals for England is almost a dream come true for him and I'm sure his family and friends all feel as proud of him as I do."

He said Raheem helped the school get to two cup finals in his first year when he played for year 7 and year 8, winning 'Man of the Match' for the latter game where he scored three goals and "played extremely well".

"In my opinion he wasn't just going to be an ordinary professional he was going to be one of the best players that many people have seen over the course of the years.

"I knew he'd go on and play for England, I just wanted him to be given that chance to show what he can do," he added.

Raheem's been back to the school quite a few times.

"One day he was driving by and just by chance he stopped and he came out and had a chat with us, had a bit of banter, had a bit of laugh, took a few selfies."

Raheem donated 550 tickets for an FA Cup semi final for staff and pupils to go to the match.

He also came after a friendly for England in Southampton "literally took the shirt of his back and he signed it and gave it to us.

"It said on there to 'Ark Elvin Academy my favourite school in the whole world'. We've got framed on the wall."

The school has seen a huge response for football. "It's gone crazy, the enthusiasm and the pick up for it has been absolutely amazing."

Rebecca Curtis, principal at Ark Elvin Academy, said: "At Ark Elvin Academy we will all be cheering for Raheem and England against Germany.

"Raheem is a hero in our eyes. Not only has he worked so hard to achieve his greatness he has never forgotten his roots and works hard to inspire the future generation of children in Brent to work hard to achieve their dreams and stand up for what they believe in.

"He has supported our school in so many ways over the years so when he steps out onto the Wembley pitch again tonight the biggest cheer in the country will come from Ark Elvin!"



