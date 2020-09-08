Raheem Sterling’s signature and face adorns new Lucozade ‘Always Believe’ drink
PUBLISHED: 10:52 08 September 2020
Ben Queenborough for editorial use
Raheem Sterling calls upon people to “have faith” as he becomes the first male footballer to appear on a Lucozade sport’s bottle.
The England player has teamed up with Lucozade Sport to launch its latest drink – Cherry Kick – which aims to inspire millions of people with an ‘Always Believe’ slogan featured on every bottle.
Raheem, who grew up on St Raphael’s Estate in Neasden, said: “Teaming up with Lucozade Sport, which has such a strong heritage in English football having worked with so many iconic players, is a brilliant moment for me.
“The drinks have always supported me throughout my career so to have my own Cherry Kick flavour with my face on the bottle feels surreal!
“Hopefully the message on the bottle – Always Believe – will inspire not just footballers but everyone to have faith in whatever journey they are on and achieve their personal goals.”
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.