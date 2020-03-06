International Women's Day: Rachel Yankee OBE sends good luck message to girls competing for the Wembley Cup

Rachel Yankey of England in action during the UEFA European Women's 2013 Championship Qualifier between England and Croatia in 2012 . Picture: The FA via Getty Images 2012 The FA

A former England and Arsenal star has sent a good luck message to the girls' footie teams playing this weekend.

Rachel Yankey OBE has sent her message ahead of the Wembley Cup competition kicking off this Sunday at 12pm at Ark Elvin Academy, in Cecil Avenue, to celebrate International Women's Day.

The midfielder who attended Malorees Primary School, in Brondesbury Park, and represented Brent at the London Youth Games, said:

"I would like to wish all the players taking part the very best of luck for the Wembley Cup on International Women's Day.

"I hope the competition is a real success and most of all that everyone enjoys themselves."

The tournament features 120 girls aged 10 to 13 from teams including Brent Schools, Youngs FC, Capital Academy and Foots UK

Rachel added: "It's great to see the whole community coming together and supporting opportunities for women in the home of English football.

"We have already seen the great commitment and character of the players in training for the competition and there is no doubt this will have helped all the players to develop their skills to be the best in the borough.

"It is also fantastic to see that they are proving an inspiration for girls across the borough and helping to reduce stigma about women in sport.

"Well done to you all for helping to make a positive change in Brent."

The tournament is organised by former Stonebridge councillor, Zaffar Van Kalwala, Connect Stars and Wembley National Stadium Trust.

Mr Van Kalwala said: "It is incredibly inspiring to have Rachel Yankey supporting all the young women playing in the Wembley Cup.

"I'm sure the message will motivate and boost all the teams taking part in the tournament."