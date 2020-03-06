Search

Advanced search

International Women's Day: Rachel Yankee OBE sends good luck message to girls competing for the Wembley Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:26 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 06 March 2020

Rachel Yankey of England in action during the UEFA European Women's 2013 Championship Qualifier between England and Croatia in 2012 . Picture: The FA via Getty Images

Rachel Yankey of England in action during the UEFA European Women's 2013 Championship Qualifier between England and Croatia in 2012 . Picture: The FA via Getty Images

2012 The FA

A former England and Arsenal star has sent a good luck message to the girls' footie teams playing this weekend.

Rachel Yankey OBE has sent her message ahead of the Wembley Cup competition kicking off this Sunday at 12pm at Ark Elvin Academy, in Cecil Avenue, to celebrate International Women's Day.

The midfielder who attended Malorees Primary School, in Brondesbury Park, and represented Brent at the London Youth Games, said:

"I would like to wish all the players taking part the very best of luck for the Wembley Cup on International Women's Day.

"I hope the competition is a real success and most of all that everyone enjoys themselves."

The tournament features 120 girls aged 10 to 13 from teams including Brent Schools, Youngs FC, Capital Academy and Foots UK

You may also want to watch:

Rachel added: "It's great to see the whole community coming together and supporting opportunities for women in the home of English football.

"We have already seen the great commitment and character of the players in training for the competition and there is no doubt this will have helped all the players to develop their skills to be the best in the borough.

"It is also fantastic to see that they are proving an inspiration for girls across the borough and helping to reduce stigma about women in sport.

"Well done to you all for helping to make a positive change in Brent."

The tournament is organised by former Stonebridge councillor, Zaffar Van Kalwala, Connect Stars and Wembley National Stadium Trust.

Mr Van Kalwala said: "It is incredibly inspiring to have Rachel Yankey supporting all the young women playing in the Wembley Cup.

"I'm sure the message will motivate and boost all the teams taking part in the tournament."

Most Read

Battle lines drawn as Mayhew refuses to hand over ‘grieving dog’ Benji to border collie community

Benji, who's in the centre of a battle with Mayhew. Picture: Border Collies R US facebook group

Les Ferdinand admits QPR may lose ‘one or two’ of their young stars in summer

Les Ferdinand, QPR's director of football. Picture: PA

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

Petition launched to stop Brent Council demolishing listed 19th century villa in Stonebridge

Campaigners outside Altimira in Stonebridge. Picture: Willesden Local History Society.

Image of man police wish to speak to after schoolgirl is flashed at on Bakerloo line

Police wish to speak to this man after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the tube. Picture: BTP

Most Read

Battle lines drawn as Mayhew refuses to hand over ‘grieving dog’ Benji to border collie community

Benji, who's in the centre of a battle with Mayhew. Picture: Border Collies R US facebook group

Les Ferdinand admits QPR may lose ‘one or two’ of their young stars in summer

Les Ferdinand, QPR's director of football. Picture: PA

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

Petition launched to stop Brent Council demolishing listed 19th century villa in Stonebridge

Campaigners outside Altimira in Stonebridge. Picture: Willesden Local History Society.

Image of man police wish to speak to after schoolgirl is flashed at on Bakerloo line

Police wish to speak to this man after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the tube. Picture: BTP

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Boxing: Plenty to cheer for Powerday Hooks ABC

Damar Thomas, Steve Newland, Tony O'Donnell and Joel Fallon

London Football Awards for Ferdinand, Son, Miedema

Les Ferdinand at the London Football Awards (pic Dave Nelson)

International Women’s Day: Rachel Yankee OBE sends good luck message to girls competing for the Wembley Cup

Rachel Yankey of England in action during the UEFA European Women's 2013 Championship Qualifier between England and Croatia in 2012 . Picture: The FA via Getty Images

Coronavirus: The NHS pulls together – and is well prepared

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Multiple cases of coronovirus confirmed at Northwick Park Hospital

General view of Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA
Drive 24