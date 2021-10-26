Published: 5:21 PM October 26, 2021

Climate change means many properties are at an increased risk of flooding - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Anyone interested in learning more about climate change in Brent is invited to quiz councillors in a one-off event.

Brent Council is hosting a Climate Emergency Question Time – Q&A session on Wednesday evening (October 27) from 7-9pm.

Ollie More from Sustrans and Ian Saville from Brent Friends of the Earth will join Labour's Cllr Krupa Sheth, Conservative leader Cllr Suresh Kansagra, and Liberal Democrat Cllr Georgiou to form a panel to discuss environmental issues raised by attendees.

This is a "must-attend" event for those who want to find out how to tackle the climate emergency in Brent whilst cleaning up local air and living healthier lives.

The council said Brent's carbon emissions have been up by 35 per cent but there is more that must be done for the borough to get to carbon neutral by 2030.

Topics include consumption, resources and waste, reducing reliance on petrol and diesel vehicles, energy efficient homes and ways to get involved to get Brent carbon neutral.

To submit a question email: Localdemocracyweek@brent.gov.uk or tweet @Brent_Council using #qtbrent with your question.

People will be notified you if their question is shortlisted so they can ask it on the evening.

To join in register for a free ticket at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/question-time-brent-climate-and-environmental-emergency-tickets-187749221977 .

Alternatively email: localdemocracyweek@brent.gov.uk







