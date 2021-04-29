Published: 8:45 AM April 29, 2021

The Queensbury pub had to remove a side Qpanel from its gazebo after receiving a prohibition notice from Brent Council - Credit: Queensbury Team

A Willesden Green pub removed part of its outdoor gazebo after receiving a prohibition notice from the council.

The Queensbury, in Walm Lane, received notice from the council on April 21 saying if it it did not comply they would have to stop providing food and drink in their "indoor premises".

The notice was revoked on Wednesday (April 28) after pub owners removed a panel from the structure which would allow more air to circulate.

Prior to the notice being revoked a spokesperson for the Queensbury said: "With all that has happened in this pandemic and the restrictions put on business this is a totally unnecessary action.

"It seems a real kick in the teeth to have bureaucracy being pushed like this.

"We have seen other venues all over London allowed to operate without these draconian application of the so called law."

The Queensbury Team covered its front patio with a marquee just before lockdown in December.

"The notice says we are non compliant with the legislation on the structure that is in place to protect us from coronavirus," they added.

"We have taken some of the sides off which now makes the structure no longer self contained or secure and provides ample airflow to prevent the spread of coronavirus which is what I hope the goal is."

People are protected from the weather elements under the Queenbury pub's gazebo - Credit: Queensbury Team

Pubs were allowed to reopen on April 12 following an easing of lockdown rules.

Two households or a group of six can eat or drink outside a pub or restaurants premises.

From May 17 they will be able to sit indoors, with up to 30 people allowed outside.

A Brent Council spokesperson said officers have been inspecting outdoor hospitality venues as part of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

"After failure to follow initial advice, a Prohibition Notice was served on the London Gastro Pub Limited who trade as the Queensbury as their conservatory styled structure fell far short of Government requirements," they added.

"This did not prevent customers being served in the outdoor beer garden or from using the gazebos elsewhere on the premises.

"The company has since made some changes to their structure and the Prohibition Notice has now been revoked."