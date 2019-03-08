Dawn Butler MP nominates the Queensbury Pub in Willesden Green for the Parliamentary Pub of the Year award

Dawn Butler MP has nominated a threatened pub in Willesden Green for this year's Parliamentary Pub of the Year.

The Brent Central MP has chosen The Queensbury, in Walm Lane, for the accolade.

The awards offers all MPs the opportunity to nominate their constituency's favourite boozer.

Campaigners are awaiting the outcome of a second public inquiry into the pub's future which was heard in August.

Redbourne (Willesden) Ltd plans to demolish the pub and replace it with 48 flats within a five-storey block with a bar on the ground floor.

The developers were granted an inquiry after Brent Council kicked out their application bid in May.

Ms Butler said: "The Queensbury does a great job in providing facilities to the local community and I know local parents especially love the Busy Rascals baby and toddler group.

"I very much hope that the Queensbury is recognised in support of this work and for their tireless campaign to Save the Queensbury!"