Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Community urged to comment on Queensbury Pub planning application or risk it being demolished

PUBLISHED: 11:31 03 January 2019

The Queensbury Pub

The Queensbury Pub

Jonathan Goldberg

Campaigners battling to save a Willesden Green pub are appealing to neighbours to wade in – by the end of today (Thu).

The Queensbury pub in Walm Lane could be demolished and replaced with 48 flats within a five-storey block, with a bar on the ground floor.

Redbourne (Willesden) Ltd has appealed to the Planning Inspectorate for the second time after Brent Council kicked out its bid in May.

Save The Queensbury campaigners are urging people to comment on the planning inspectorate appeal, whose last day is today (Thu).

Campaigners are also accusing the developer of “throwing in” two extra planning applications the week before Christmas as a “cynical ploy to swamp the council”.

They said the two new planning applications appeared on the council website on December 19 are the same as the scheme being appealed.

Ian Elliot, of the campaign group, said: “The developer is trying to portray that there are few options for The Queensbury other than demolition.

“We disagree. There is a ‘Plan D’, which would make less profit but retain the existing building. This developer is clearly not interested in Plan D.”

In 2015 developer Fairview Homes lost its appeal to build a 10-storey tower with 56 flats.

The council said the application was refused because of its size, poor design and failure to “preserve or enhance the character or appearance of the Mapesbury Conservation Area”.

Neighbours say replacing the building will not preserve or enhance the conservation area and that the updated plan is still “too bulky”.

They fear the pub will be a “Trojan horse” – likely to fail and then become ripe for a change of use.

In a statement, they added: “The proposal contains a pub but the design is poor – there is no soundproofing built in [...] which means complaints from those above, and the pub becoming unviable. There is insufficient affordable housing proposed.s

“There is also no provision within the plans for baby and toddler group Busy Rascals, which operates from The Queensbury at present.”

To make a representation go to the inspectorate website by the end of today (Thu).

The reference is: APP/T5150/W/18/3214420

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man recovering after fire at Kilburn hostel

Hostels on Priory Park Road, in Kilburn. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal after two men stabbed by a group in Harlesden

Five men are wanted in connection with a stabbing in Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Championship: Aston Villa 2 QPR 2

Aston Villa's Alan Hutton (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman battle for the ball (pic Nigel French/PA)

The Good Ship: Brent Council passes application to build flats above popular former live music venue, igniting fears for its future

The Blackchords play at The Good Ship, Kilburn, in 2010. The music venue shut last year. Picture: Paul Carless/Flickr/Creative Commons (licence CC BY 2.0)

New Year’s Honours: Brent health chief and hospital’s gambling addiction expert made CBE and OBE

Claire Murdoch CBE and Dr Henrietta Bowden-Jones OBE

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Harold Hill suspicious package: Cashier given threatening note and told to hand over money

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police close Harold Hill bank after suspicious package found

#includeImage($article, 225)

Queen’s Hospital delivers a staggering 25 babies on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Romford nightclub Kosho announces it’s set to close next week

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Harrow ready for double header against Met Police

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Blaze in Harlesden Halal shop on New Years Day believed to be caused by electrical fault

Fire at a Halal shop in Harlesden. Picture: LFB

Community urged to comment on Queensbury Pub planning application or risk it being demolished

The Queensbury Pub

Kilburn man among six rogue directors banned for misleading people into buying properties

A file image of bricks on a building site. Kilburn man Daniel Mark Harrison has been banned from being a director after ripping off investors over developments that weren't fit to live in. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Archive

Kensal Green church where QPR was founded returns to football roots with £1k sports hub donation for 175th annniversary

St John the Evangelist Church in Kilburn Lane
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists