Community urged to comment on Queensbury Pub planning application or risk it being demolished

The Queensbury Pub Jonathan Goldberg

Campaigners battling to save a Willesden Green pub are appealing to neighbours to wade in – by the end of today (Thu).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Queensbury pub in Walm Lane could be demolished and replaced with 48 flats within a five-storey block, with a bar on the ground floor.

Redbourne (Willesden) Ltd has appealed to the Planning Inspectorate for the second time after Brent Council kicked out its bid in May.

Save The Queensbury campaigners are urging people to comment on the planning inspectorate appeal, whose last day is today (Thu).

Campaigners are also accusing the developer of “throwing in” two extra planning applications the week before Christmas as a “cynical ploy to swamp the council”.

They said the two new planning applications appeared on the council website on December 19 are the same as the scheme being appealed.

Ian Elliot, of the campaign group, said: “The developer is trying to portray that there are few options for The Queensbury other than demolition.

“We disagree. There is a ‘Plan D’, which would make less profit but retain the existing building. This developer is clearly not interested in Plan D.”

In 2015 developer Fairview Homes lost its appeal to build a 10-storey tower with 56 flats.

The council said the application was refused because of its size, poor design and failure to “preserve or enhance the character or appearance of the Mapesbury Conservation Area”.

Neighbours say replacing the building will not preserve or enhance the conservation area and that the updated plan is still “too bulky”.

They fear the pub will be a “Trojan horse” – likely to fail and then become ripe for a change of use.

In a statement, they added: “The proposal contains a pub but the design is poor – there is no soundproofing built in [...] which means complaints from those above, and the pub becoming unviable. There is insufficient affordable housing proposed.s

“There is also no provision within the plans for baby and toddler group Busy Rascals, which operates from The Queensbury at present.”

To make a representation go to the inspectorate website by the end of today (Thu).

The reference is: APP/T5150/W/18/3214420