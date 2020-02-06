Green light for London's first friday night farmers' market in Queen's Park

Buzzing Queen's Park Farmers' Market Jonathan Goldberg 07958 229 037

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first Friday night farmers' market in London is to open in Queen's Park.

Queens Park Farmers' Market, in Salusbury Road, has been given the green light by Brent Council's planning commitee to open between 6pm and 10pm on Fridays for a "test period" of 18-months.

You may also want to watch:

Currently a popular stop for locals, the Sunday market is experiencing increasing competition from major supermarkets nearby.

The application "as it currently stands" is opposed by Queen's Park Area Residents' Association, Cllr Neil Nerva told the meeting on January 22, with "concerns about nuisance affecting people locally".

Mark Handley, director of London Farmers' Market, said they "didn't want to stand back and watch the market fail while it is valued by so many" and had "listened to neighbours concerns."

He added: "We don't intend for this to be a late night event."