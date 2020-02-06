Search

Advanced search

Green light for London's first friday night farmers' market in Queen's Park

PUBLISHED: 16:15 06 February 2020

Buzzing Queen's Park Farmers' Market

Buzzing Queen's Park Farmers' Market

Jonathan Goldberg 07958 229 037

The first Friday night farmers' market in London is to open in Queen's Park.

Queens Park Farmers' Market, in Salusbury Road, has been given the green light by Brent Council's planning commitee to open between 6pm and 10pm on Fridays for a "test period" of 18-months.

You may also want to watch:

Currently a popular stop for locals, the Sunday market is experiencing increasing competition from major supermarkets nearby.

The application "as it currently stands" is opposed by Queen's Park Area Residents' Association, Cllr Neil Nerva told the meeting on January 22, with "concerns about nuisance affecting people locally".

Mark Handley, director of London Farmers' Market, said they "didn't want to stand back and watch the market fail while it is valued by so many" and had "listened to neighbours concerns."

He added: "We don't intend for this to be a late night event."

Most Read

Police appeal after teenager attacked and robbed between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Monks Park murder: Cannabis dealer denies knowledge of gang war which saw Neasden man shot in the head, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

Police appeal after teenager attacked and robbed between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Monks Park murder: Cannabis dealer denies knowledge of gang war which saw Neasden man shot in the head, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

St Panteleimon too hot for Hillingdon Borough

Action from St Panteleimon's clash with Hillingdon Borough

England netball stars inspire Brent youngsters in FunFit Families project

England netball stars Sasha and Kadeen Corbin took part in a FunFit Families event hosted by the Young Brent Foundation

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.

‘There’s still lots to play for’ - Warburton pledges faith in youngsters ahead of Huddersfield clash

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (centre) in action during the FA Cup fourth round match against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: PA

Second man charged with attempted murder following Queen’s Park shooting

Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24