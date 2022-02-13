Couple face anxious wait for Ukraine-born baby to be issued UK passport

Ben Garratt with baby Raphael. A British couple living in Ukraine have described the "bizarre" and "worrying" wait for their surrogate-born baby's emergency travel document - Credit: PA

A Queen's Park couple has had to anxiously wait for their Ukraine-born baby to be issued a British passport as they look to flee amid the prospect of war.

Thousands of Britons have been urged to leave the eastern European country immediately over growing concerns that Russia could launch an invasion in the coming days, despite diplomatic efforts to avert war.

Ben Garratt, 40, and his wife, Alice, live in Queen’s Park but moved to Kyiv in December where their son was born thanks to the “very different surrogacy laws” in Ukraine that allow for a swifter IVF and surrogacy process.

Mr Garratt, who works in stakeholder engagement at London North Eastern Railway, said he and his wife are growing concerned after the Foreign Office updated its advice on February 11 to encourage UK nationals to leave.

He told the PA news agency: “If we take the advice at face value, it means the UK and also the US government are worried that Russian action is imminent – that makes us want to get out.”

The couple, who were originally waiting on a British passport to be issued for baby Raphael, are now also trying to secure an emergency travel document.

“It’s getting frustrating," Mr Garratt said.

"Because we’re being told by the UK government to leave the country… and we still don’t have the document we need."

He is due to have an interview with the passport office in Kyiv next week to provide proof of his son’s British citizenship.

Labour MP for Hampstead and KIlburn, Tulip Siddiq, said she had been assisting the couple for more than a month and had raised it with the newly-appointed Minister for Europe James Cleverly.

Labour MP for Hampstead and KIlburn, Tulip Siddiq, has been assisting the couple for more than a month - Credit: PA

MP Siddiq said: “I’m working as hard as I can to get [Ben and Alice] home along with their baby Raphael.

“The situation in Ukraine is extremely concerning and I know many are trapped and struggling to get consular assistance.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are doing everything we can to support all British families with surrogacy arrangements in Ukraine at this time.

“Her Majesty’s Passport Office (HMPO) have sped up the process of issuing passports in Ukraine to support British families get the right documentation to allow them to return to the UK.”