Four Brent champions to receive Queen's Birthday honours

Photo of Nigel (centre) at Londons Air Ambulance, meeting Paramedic Richard Webb-Stevens (L) and Dr Samy Sadek (R) for the first time since the night of his accident. - Credit: Archant

Four Brent champions from a variety of backgrounds have been honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Richard Webb-Stevens, an ambulance serviceman, Christine Gilbert, the former acting chief of Brent Council, Navin Shah, a former London Assembly Member, and Chunilal Kakad, a charity lynchpin, have all been put forward.

Paramedic Richard was born deaf and relies heavily on lip reading to help understand those around him. But his impairment has not stopped him rising to senior positions within London Ambulance Service - and was the first responder to the 2017 terrorist attack on Westminster Bridge.

Having worked with London Air Ambulance, he has also managed the interim motorcycle response unit and the clinical team based in Brent. Richard is set to receive the Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal.

Former Harrow teacher Christine Gilbert became acting chief executive of Brent Council in 2012 when the previous job holder Gareth Daniel reportedly fell out with council leader Muhammed Butt.

It was only an interim role but Christine served until 2015 when she passed the baton to Carolyn Downs.

Since then she has served as chairman of Camden Learning and chairman of Islington-based charity Future First.

Her career has also seen her work as Ofsted’s chief inspector. Christine, who already has a CBE, is set to receive the Order of the Companions of Honour distinction.

Christine Gilbert is a former Ofsted chief - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima

Next on the list is Navin Shah, who is set to receive an OBE for political and public service.

A long-time Labour Party stalwart, Navin has been leader of Harrow Council and was elected as a member of the London Assembly at the 2008 assembly elections - taking the seat of Brent and Harrow.

He held this in 2012 and 2016 before standing down ahead of the polls earlier this year. He also ran for the bellwether parliamentary Harrow East seat in 2017, only marginally losing to incumbent Conservative Bob Blackman.





Navin Shah, Labour Assembly member for Brent and Harrow. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg - Credit: Archant

Also set to receive an OBE is Chunilal Kakad who has been given the nod for services to the community in the London Borough of Brent.