Second man charged with attempted murder following Queen's Park shooting

PUBLISHED: 16:40 06 February 2020

Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A second man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Queen's Park.

Emergency servies were called to Bravington Road on January 29 to reports a person had been shot.

A 46-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Errol James, 51, of Bruckner Street, was arrested yesterday (February 5) and was charged later that day with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court this morning where he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on March 3.

Romello Briggs-Leon, 25, of Second Avenue, is also remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on March 3 following his arrest on Monday (Feb 3).

He was charged with attempted murder in the early hours of Tuesday, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court the same day and was also remanded in custody.

