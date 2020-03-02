Image of man police wish to speak to after schoolgirl is flashed at on Bakerloo line

Police wish to speak to this man after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the tube. Picture: BTP Archant

A man indecently exposed himself to a schoolgirl on the Bakerloo line before alighting the train in Queen's Park.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak who they say may have information that could help their investigation.

An 11-year-old girl was travelling northwards from Baker Street on February 4 just after 4pm.

The carriage emptied and a man sat opposite her, exposing himself, before leaving the train at Queen's Park Underground station, transport police said.

Det Insp Dan Holmes said: "This is clearly an incredibly concerning incident and we are keen to identify this individual as soon as possible.

"The victim was understandably distressed by what happened, and her and her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

"We take reports like this very seriously and I'd urge anyone who recognises this man to get in touch with us as soon as they can by texting 61016 and quoting reference 276 of 02/03/20."

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.