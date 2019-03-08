Search

Two volunteers hailed for transforming NCT services in Queen’s Park and beyond in Brent

PUBLISHED: 14:37 14 March 2019

NCT award winners Roya Haghighat-Khah and Sinead Walker. Picture: NCT

Archant

Two volunteers who have transformed the care of new and expectant parents across Brent have been highly commended for their work.

Roya Haghighat-Khah, from Queen’s Park, and Sinead Walker, from Kilburn, who work for the North West London National Childcare Trust (NCT) were praised for going “above and beyond expectations” at the national NCT Stars Awards in Leicester.

The pair have revived “long dormant” coffee morning meet-ups for new and expectant parents in Queens Park.

Through using social media they have also arranged meet-ups in Kensal Rise, Harlesden, Willesden Green and Dollis Hill with other volunteers.

Roya said: “The revival and growth of our North West London networks was fuelled by the generosity, enthusiasm and skill of an incredible team of volunteers. Not to mention the copious amount of support from our local community, and cake, lots of it!”

Juliet Mountford, executive director of parent services at NCT, said: “Their passion and warmth has really helped the branch to grow into the thriving community it is today.”

