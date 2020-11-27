Coronavirus: Queen’s Park musician releases charity Christmas single with all proceeds to the NHS

Stuart Carr has released a charity Christmas single with all proceeds to the NHS. Archant

A Queen’s Park music producer has released an original Christmas ‘Swing’ song with all proceeds going to the NHS.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stuart Carr & Our Local Heroes record sleeve for their single Waiting in for Santa. Picture: Stuart Carr Stuart Carr & Our Local Heroes record sleeve for their single Waiting in for Santa. Picture: Stuart Carr

Stuart Carr, a singer/songwriter at Rollover Studios, in Beethoven Street, has written and produced ‘Waiting In For Santa Claus’.

The jazzy number from Stuart Carr & our Hospital Heroes, was recorded with some local nurses, doctors, volunteers and other key workers for the Christmas charity single which is released today (Nov 27).

You may also want to watch:

“We recorded one and two at a time so social distancing was not a problem and it was while we were in the tier system following the first lockdown,” said Stuart.

“Hopefully this will help lighten the mood of the nation this Christmas and raise as much as we can for the NHS.

“We are so grateful for the fantastic work the NHS and others have done out there on the front line risking their lives to save others.”

The song is available on Amazon iTunes and Spotify