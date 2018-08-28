Search

New Year’s Honours: Brent health chief and hospital’s gambling addiction expert made CBE and OBE

PUBLISHED: 08:28 29 December 2018

Archant

Two health professionals serving north west London – including the founder of a national clinic for gambling addicts – have been recognised in the New Year Honours List 2019.

Claire Murdoch, chief exec of the Central North West London (CNWL) NHS Foundation Trust, has been made a CBE for services to the NHS.

Her colleague, Dr Henrietta Bowden-Jones, psychiatrist and founder of CNWL’s National Problem Gambling Clinic, has been made an OBE for services to addiction treatment and research.

Dr Bowden-Jones, 54, said she wished to dedicate her award to the children of addicts. She said: “I am truly delighted to have received this honour for my work in addiction treatment and research having dedicated my entire professional life to this disease.

“About 100million people in the world suffer from alcohol use disorders and about 27m people are opioid dependent. Many more are experiencing harm from other drugs and from behavioural addictions.

“I would like to dedicate this award to the children of addicted parents in recognition of all the suffering they are experiencing and of the harm it has caused them.

“We will continue fighting this illness until science leads us to be able to prevent it.”

For her work dealing with gambling addictions, she added: ”I would like to express my gratitude to this government for taking seriously the issue of gambling disorder and the harm it causes not just to problem gamblers but to their spouses and children.”

Ms Murdoch has led CNWL for 10 years and is also the national mental health director at NHS England since 2016.

She said: “I love the NHS and my 35 years working in it. But I have always worked as part of a team.

“I am privileged to accept this honour by remembering all the great dedicated people I have worked with, and still do; above all, the patients and families I have had the pleasure to help.

The 58-year-old mum of two, who lives with her husband Roy and two sons, 21 and 24, added: “I’m looking forward to the next important years; more determined than ever to deliver an improving NHS.”

Prof Dorothy Griffiths OBE, the chair of CNWL, said: “It makes me very proud that these two wonderful women work for CNWL.”

