News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Live

Live: Millions in London for Queen's state funeral

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 7:00 AM September 19, 2022
Updated: 11:00 AM September 19, 2022
Members of the royal family arrives for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster

Members of the royal family arrives for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey - Credit: PA

Huge crowds will gather in London on Monday (September 19) to mark the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, aged 96.

We will bring live updates below throughout the day.

Are you in central London for the occasion? Email londonlive@newsquest.co.uk

On Monday, September 19, people in Wembley, Kilburn, Neasden, Harlesden, Kensal Rise and and across Brent and London will mark the funeral.

The Queen
Royal Family
Brent News
Westminster News
West London News

Don't Miss

QPR celebrate at Millwall

QPR boss Beale hails wonderful Willock after Millwall win

PA Sport

Logo Icon
A police cordon at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London, where rapper Chris Kaba was shot

London Live News

Tributes paid to Wembley man shot dead by police

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
QPR observe silence at Millwall

Match Report

QPR return to winning ways with derby success at Millwall

PA Sport

Logo Icon
A march was held after Chris Kaba was shot dead by police

Metropolitan Police

Stormzy joins thousands in support of family of man shot dead by police

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon