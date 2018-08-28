QPR’s Angel Rangel helps out at Park Royal food waste charity

QPR's Angel Rangel volunteered his services at the Felix Project in Park Royal (Picture: QPR) Archant

A Queens Park Rangers defender took time out from training to help out a Park Royal food waste charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Angel Rangel chatting with Mantas Keblis, Felix Project depot manager and Andy Evans, CEO of QPR in the Community Trust. (Picture: QPR) Angel Rangel chatting with Mantas Keblis, Felix Project depot manager and Andy Evans, CEO of QPR in the Community Trust. (Picture: QPR)

Angel Rangel visited the Felix Project in Kendal Close to volunteer his skills at charity which collects unwanted food for distribution to vulnerable people.

The footballer, who is passionate about food waste, sorted through rescued food and prepared it for delivery around the capital.

The charity is powered by more than 400 volunteers who drive, walk and cycle to collect food from suppliers and deliver it to around 240 charities and schools.

The charity saves more than 20 tonnes of food a week, and delivers enough food for over 7,000 meals each day.

QPR's Angel Rangel busy helping out at food waste charity, the Felix Projec. Picture: QPR QPR's Angel Rangel busy helping out at food waste charity, the Felix Projec. Picture: QPR

It goes to people who are struggling, including the elderly, homeless and refugees, and to primary schools for their pupils and their families to take home.

Rebecca Parnell, fundraising manager, said: “It was a pleasure to have Angel volunteer at our depot. His passion for reducing food waste and food poverty was inspiring, and he fit right in with our team of wonderful volunteers. We’re so thrilled to have the support of Angel and the QPR in the Community Trust.”

QPR in the Community Trust is hosting a charity QPR vs Leeds match for the Felix Project on February 16 February, at QPR’s stadium in Loftus Road.

To support the charity or volunteer visit thefelixproject.org