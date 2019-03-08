Brondesbury Park nursery pupils dress up and raise £500 for cleft lip charity

Pupils from a Brondesbury Park nursery dressed up as their favourite characters to raise money for children born with cleft lips.

Forty children aged between two and four at the Happy Hands Montessori School, in Milverton Road, held a sponsored fancy dress day for global charity Smile Train.

Harry Potter and the Gruffalo, princesses and a fantastic Mr Fox were among the pupils favourite fictional characters who raised an impressive £500 for children born with clefts.

Smile Train provides free cleft repair surgery and critical pre and post-operative comprehensive care for young patients in more than 85 developing countries.

A cleft is a gap or split in the upper lip and/or roof of the mouth which if left untreated can cause hearing, dental and speech problems.

Kamariah Kazmi, head teacher at Happy Hands Montessori School said, “Smile Train struck a chord with me as my nephew was born with a cleft lip.”