Brondesbury Park nursery pupils dress up and raise £500 for cleft lip charity

PUBLISHED: 15:34 28 March 2019

Pupils from Happy Hands nursery in Brondesbury Park raised money for Smile Train

Pupils from Happy Hands nursery in Brondesbury Park raised money for Smile Train

Pupils from a Brondesbury Park nursery dressed up as their favourite characters to raise money for children born with cleft lips.

Pupils from Happy Hands Montessori school raised funds for a cleft lip charity Smile TrainPupils from Happy Hands Montessori school raised funds for a cleft lip charity Smile Train

Forty children aged between two and four at the Happy Hands Montessori School, in Milverton Road, held a sponsored fancy dress day for global charity Smile Train.

Harry Potter and the Gruffalo, princesses and a fantastic Mr Fox were among the pupils favourite fictional characters who raised an impressive £500 for children born with clefts.

Smile Train provides free cleft repair surgery and critical pre and post-operative comprehensive care for young patients in more than 85 developing countries.

A cleft is a gap or split in the upper lip and/or roof of the mouth which if left untreated can cause hearing, dental and speech problems.

Kamariah Kazmi, head teacher at Happy Hands Montessori School said, “Smile Train struck a chord with me as my nephew was born with a cleft lip.”

