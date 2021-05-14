Wembley Park's bars and restaurants back in business on May 17

Published: 4:14 PM May 14, 2021

Wembley Park's hospitality industry is opening up more fully on May 17 - Credit: Ellie Cook

With the latest loosening of restrictions, Brent restaurants and pubs will be able to welcome diners and drinkers back under their roofs.

From May 17, pubs and restaurants in Wembley Park will be among the venues allowed to re-open inside.

“They’re taking every necessary precaution, which was quite similar to the first re-opening,” said a Quintain spokesperson.

“They’re all very eager and excited to open, and they’re following all of the necessary guidelines.”

Wagamama, which has remained closed throughout lockdown, is opening with its Asian inspired dishes.

Haute Dolci, a new addition to the area, will be dessert-focused and is scheduled to open at the end of the month.

According to Quintain, the outdoor dining restrictions prompted chiefs to consider more permanent outdoor seating options.

The Wembley Park regeneration giant has already played host to increased-capacity public events, with the stadium hosting pilot events such as the FA Cup semi-finals.