Community protest in support of Dawn Butler MP and condemn ‘unacceptable’ attacks towards her

Protestors gather in Willesden to support Dawn Butler MP. Archant

Protesters were out in Willesden to show their support for Dawn Butler MP and condemn the attacks towards her and her staff.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The gathering, organised by the Brent Central Constituency Labour Party (CLP) on July 25, took place outside Willesden Library on the High Road.

The Labour MP announced she was closing her constituency office earlier this month due to threats against her and her staff “drastically escalating”.

Dozens of people from different organisations including the Black Lives Matter movement, a Jewish support group, and protesters from the Grenfell Tower disaster were joined by members of the public.

To their surprise, Dawn accepted the invitation too.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Dawn Butler MP closes constituency office following attacks



“Saturday’s protest was a wonderful show of solidarity against racism and abuse,” she said. “It was very humbling to see so many people take part – my staff and I do appreciate the incredible support the local community has shown us, but also for the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Diana Collymore, BAME officer at the CLP, a protest organiser said: “Dawn is our MP, she’s a black woman who has been racially attacked by unknown people.

“An MP closing their office because of racist attacks in this day and age, the 2020s, is diabolical.”

She said an optician in the High Road had been attacked three times and “nothing done about it”, that a few months ago Muslim women walking in the High Road would have their hijabs pulled off, and that black parents of children who are excluded from schools “find it difficult to get an interview with the head”.

She added: “Black and BAME people are being attacked day in, day out. We’re going to have more marches to stop this, we’re going to march to Downing Street. “This is happening to people all over the country, politicians, doctors, professionals. There needs to be a change in the system.”

Another organiser Lisa Blanco, LGBTQ officer at the CLP, said: “It was a small group of us who got together and we said what happened to Dawn is unacceptable. We wanted to do something to support her, and further support the Black Lives Matter movement and managed to turn it around in 48 hours.

“People had banners and motorists tooted their support. We shouldn’t have any division in our society.”