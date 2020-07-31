Search

Campaigners against tall towers in Cricklewood to protest for second time

PUBLISHED: 10:26 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 31 July 2020

Locals protest against planned high rises in Cricklewood. Picture: Cricklewood Action Group

Locals protest against planned high rises in Cricklewood. Picture: Cricklewood Action Group

Archant

Campaigners are to hold their second socially distanced protest against the development of tall towers in Cricklewood.

Cricklewood Action Group are meeting this Saturday (August 1) between 11am and 2pm at the Cricklewood Green in Cricklewood Lane.

Private property developer Montreaux PLC plan to create a 25 storey tower as well as 16 and 14 storey towers at the B&Q site.

The regeneration plans include new homes, commercial spaces and “a town square” with “places for children to play”.

Campaigners say the plan goes against the Barnet Council’s Tall Buildings Strategy which was ratified in 2019.

The Barnet Tall Buildings policy indicates that Cricklewood developments should be limited to a maximum of 8 storeys high.

Sappa said: “Barnet Council has refused to meet with us and we have learnt that officers had a meeting with the developer behind closed doors with Lia Colaccia and NW2 resident’s association in attendance.

“The developer has made absolutely no change to their scheme and was surprised by any objection.”

Martin Redston said: “The development is a carbuncle and a blight on the area where buildings are generally only four storeys high.”

CAG, which incorporates locals from Barnet, Camden and Brent, gathered at the same site on June 13 to “raise public consciousness” of the “overbearing scheme proposals”.

Key concerns are the height of the buildings which they would like to see reduced to nine storeys, the overshadowing of nearby properties, and increased pressure on services affecting the three boroughs.

A Barnet spokesperson said: “A Barnet Council spokesman said: “We have had pre-application discussions with the developer but we have not yet received a planning application for this site for planning officers to consider. If and when an application is received, residents and businesses will have an opportunity to comment and these views will then be taken into consideration as part of the decision making process.”



