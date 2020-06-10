Search

Demo planned in Cricklewood against proposals to build set of multi-storey high rises

PUBLISHED: 09:13 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:13 10 June 2020

Community protesting against plans for a 25-storey Cricklewood tower. Picture: Martin Redston

Community protesting against plans for a 25-storey Cricklewood tower. Picture: Martin Redston

Archant

A Cricklewood community are staging a social distancing demonstration against plans to build multi-storey high rises.

Community protesting against plans for a 25-storey Cricklewood tower. Picture: Martin RedstonCommunity protesting against plans for a 25-storey Cricklewood tower. Picture: Martin Redston

Private property developer Montreaux is to lodge an application with Barnet Council to build a 25-storey tower and smaller 17-storey high rises in the B&Q car park site.

A protest this Saturday (June 13) at the same site in Cricklewood Green is taking place between 11 am and 3 pm where local campaigners will be giving out flyers and “raising public consciousness” of the “overbearing scheme proposals” before the planning application is submitted.

Campaigner Martin Redston said: “To have big 25 storey tower blocks right next to Cricklewood Station, people around it will see it and it will be seen for miles around. Residents on the other side of the railway and some shops will all get shadow.

Nobody is against development but this totally inappropriate and not on a human scale. A nine-storey set of buildings might be acceptable.”

Community protesting against plans for a 25-storey Cricklewood tower. Picture: Martin RedstonCommunity protesting against plans for a 25-storey Cricklewood tower. Picture: Martin Redston

Topic Tags:

