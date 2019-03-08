London Mayor calls for change as private rent in Brent now costs £3,600 a year more than seven years ago

Aerial view of Harlesden (Picture: Brent Council) Archant

Private rent in Brent now costs £3,600 more a year than what people were paying in 2012, according to new figures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Data by City Hall reveals the average private rent paid in Brent has increased from £1,200 per month in 2012 to £1,500 per month this year.

Sadiq Khan is calling for a "fundamental change" in the private rented sector where he says he has "no power" over.

The Labour Mayor of London said: "It is shocking that renters in Brent are now paying £3,600 more every year than they did just seven years ago - meaning more and more of their earnings go on rent, and making it harder for them to put down roots.

"Unlike other Mayors around the world, I have no powers over the private rented sector.

"Despite this, we have worked closely with councils over the last three years to 'name and shame' rogue landlords, and I have campaigned successfully with renters to get the Government to ban letting agents fees for tenants and scrap 'section 21'."

You may also want to watch:

In July the Mr Khan published a report setting out a detailed blueprint of how tenancy laws should be overhauled, and the powers he should be granted by the Government so he can introduce a system of rent control in London.

His proposals include establishing a new London Private Rent Commission, with renters on its board, to implement and enforce measures to reduce rents and keep them at lower levels.

Other recommendations include introducing open-ended tenancies and increasing landlord-to-tenant notice periods to four months.

He said Scotland has recently introduced new laws that allow councils to apply to implement "rent pressure zones", where rent increases are capped at no higher than inflation.

Meanwhile London and the rest of England and Wales have a private rental sector characterised by "very weak protections for renters".

Mr Khan added: "My plans set out how rent control would be carefully designed to bring down rents for Londoners whilst making sure there is investment in new and existing housing.

"Renters around the world from Berlin to New York are experiencing change - I'm determined to get the powers I need from central Government to make that change for Londoners too."