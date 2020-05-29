Video

Prince Harry joins Zoom call to praise young Brent volunteers

Prince Harry with Sport at the Heart's volunteers Matthew Burrage, Falhat Husein and Koran Goldstone. Picture: SATH Archant

Prince Harry tuned in to a Zoom call to praise young volunteers at a Brent sports and education charity.

The Duke of Sussex also discussed what volunteering at Sport at the Heart (SATH) is like with 25-year-old Matthew Burrage, 19-year-old Falhat Husein and 25-year-old Koran Goldstone.

SATH is a Brent-based charity which has been delivering food and essential supplies to the community during the coronavirus crisis.

It has also hosted virtual group activities, such as street dance, family zumba, drama club and cooking workshops, and put on one-to-one mentoring sessions to provide young people with a safe space to share their concerns during the pandemic.

Prince Harry visited the Roundwood Youth Centre in Brent, where SATH operate, two years ago.

He said: “You’re doing such amazing work and thank you so much for being you, and for being so kind and compassionate and caring to others.”

They discussed what volunteering is like and the benefits of keeping active.

Director of SATH Nary Wijeratne said: “These young Londoners are so inspirational.

“With all that’s going on across the world right now, the team received a well-received boost from the duke. His positive and kind words really gave them some encouragement.”

The charity is part of the StreetGames network and engages in Fit and Fed, an initiative supported by Prince Harry which works to combat food poverty during the school holidays.

StreetGames’ chief executive Mark Lawrie said “The work that Sport in the Heart is doing to support young people and their families is inspirational, and more important than ever at a time when communities are struggling in lockdown.

“It’s wonderful that this work is being recognised by the duke, his words of encouragement really meant a lot to these young people.

“The organisations within the StreetGames network are doing an amazing job supporting their neighbourhoods in challenging times, and we’re proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with them as they work to make young peoples’ lives healthier, safer and more successful.”

