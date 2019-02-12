Search

Unsung heroes recognised at the Pride of Harlesden Awards 2019

PUBLISHED: 08:04 05 March 2019

Community honoured at Pride of Harlesden awards attended by Brent's council leader and mayor.

Harlesden’s unsung heroes were celebrated at a special ceremony aimed at improving the image and perception of where they live.

The Pride of Harlesden Awards, now in its second year, awards and honours outstanding community members who contribute to making Harlesden safer, healthier and a more enjoyable place to live, work and socialise.

Harlesden Festive Lights Cooperative (HFLC) organised the event at the Tavistock Hall, in the High Street on February 23.

Together with the leader of Brent Council, Cllr Muhammed Butt, and the mayor of Brent, Cllr Arshad Mahmood, Leroy Simpson and the Cooperative members hosted and handed out awards to Harlesden’s most dedicated and hard-working members of the community.

Grace Nelson, town centre manager for Harlesden won the Leroy Simpson Silver Award for her services to Harlesden’s business community.

She said: “Harlesden is such a brilliant town centre and one that needs to be continually celebrated by all who live, work and visit the area.

Paul Harrison, community brand ambassador for Tropical Sun which sponsored the event was also recognised for his work.

He said: “We’ve worked alongside Harlesden’s independent shopkeepers for over two decades, bringing the flavours of the world to Harlesden.

“We are excited to build more relationships in the area.”

Cllr Butt said: “It was great to see so many residents and business alike coming out to celebrate and recognise the good efforts of those who have volunteered their time or made a significant impact in making Harlesden a better place to live, visit and work.

Co-chair of HFLC and Harlesden community champion, Leroy Simpson, said: “You could feel the love, the passion and respect that we all had for each other, Harlesden and the rest of the community.

“It’s all good when we work together with passionate leaders”.

