Pride of Brent youth awards celebrate young people 'making borough a better place to live'
PUBLISHED: 10:22 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 31 July 2019
© 2019 Justin Thomas
The inaugural Pride of Brent youth awards celebrated some of the borough's unsung heroes at a glitzy civic centre ceremony.
The July 20 event was organised by the council in collaboration with the Love Chalkhill community group and the Jason Roberts Foundation and it saw young people recognised for their contributions to the area.
Notable winners included role models of the year Giovanna Goulart, Kieran Matthews and Dwight Okeke while the group award for community volunteers went to Brent Young People Thrive - which aims to reduce the stigma around youth mental health.
Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council, said: "It was amazing being able to award so many of the young people in Brent and recognise their achievements. There are lots of children and teenagers working hard to help improve their local area, inspire other people to do better and who are generally making Brent a better place to live, study and play in."
In total, 29 people were either winners or highly commended, along with five different groups.
See below for the full list of young people recognised.
Winners
Group Volunteer Award: Brent Young People Thrive
Group Community Spirit Award: London Citizens Group at Newman Catholic College
Group Special Recognition Award: Youth Stories of Brent Film-Makers
Individual Volunteer of the Year: Hanad Nur, Jerome Benklani, Lukas Mitchell
Award for Community Spirit: Kallum Clarke, Rahma Mohammed, Thierry Delius, Jordan Carder, Nathan Carder
Most Improved Person of the Year: Hasanain Hadeer Al Qaysi, Mekhi Reid
Role Model of the Year: Giovanna Goulart, Dwight Okeke, Kieran Matthews
Young Leader of the Year: Aleena Majeed, Baqeer Aboud, Bisharo Mohammed, Falhat Husein
Special Recognition Award: Kathan Dudhela, Kiana Duncan-Millwood, Obsa Jamal, Nia Wedderburn-Goodison
Highly Commended
Group Volunteer Award: Homework Club at Barham Community Library
Group Community Spirit Award: Hendon Youth FC
Individual Volunteer of the Year: Francis Bradish, Macsen Brown
Award for Community Spirit: Denisa Elysa Valentina Stincanu, Jaynie Shah
Most Improved Person of the Year: Luis Bardhoshi, Mohamad Ahmad Al Aksh
Role Model of the Year: Sateesh Selvradjou, Zac Grainger Smith