Pride of Brent youth awards celebrate young people 'making borough a better place to live'

PUBLISHED: 10:22 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 31 July 2019

Role Model award winners Kieran Matthews, Dwight Pkeke and Giovanna Goulart at the Pride of Brent awards with Cllr Margaret McLennan and mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi. Picture: Justin Thomas / Brent Council

The inaugural Pride of Brent youth awards celebrated some of the borough's unsung heroes at a glitzy civic centre ceremony.

Community Spirit award winners at the 2019 Pride of Brent awards. Picture: Justin ThomasCommunity Spirit award winners at the 2019 Pride of Brent awards. Picture: Justin Thomas

The July 20 event was organised by the council in collaboration with the Love Chalkhill community group and the Jason Roberts Foundation and it saw young people recognised for their contributions to the area.

Notable winners included role models of the year Giovanna Goulart, Kieran Matthews and Dwight Okeke while the group award for community volunteers went to Brent Young People Thrive - which aims to reduce the stigma around youth mental health.

Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council, said: "It was amazing being able to award so many of the young people in Brent and recognise their achievements. There are lots of children and teenagers working hard to help improve their local area, inspire other people to do better and who are generally making Brent a better place to live, study and play in."

In total, 29 people were either winners or highly commended, along with five different groups.

The award winning Brent Young People Thrive group at the Pride of Brent awards. Picture: Justin Thomas / Brent CouncilThe award winning Brent Young People Thrive group at the Pride of Brent awards. Picture: Justin Thomas / Brent Council

See below for the full list of young people recognised.

Winners

Group Volunteer Award: Brent Young People Thrive

Group Community Spirit Award: London Citizens Group at Newman Catholic College

Group Special Recognition Award: Youth Stories of Brent Film-Makers

Individual Volunteer of the Year: Hanad Nur, Jerome Benklani, Lukas Mitchell

Award for Community Spirit: Kallum Clarke, Rahma Mohammed, Thierry Delius, Jordan Carder, Nathan Carder

Most Improved Person of the Year: Hasanain Hadeer Al Qaysi, Mekhi Reid

Role Model of the Year: Giovanna Goulart, Dwight Okeke, Kieran Matthews

Young Leader of the Year: Aleena Majeed, Baqeer Aboud, Bisharo Mohammed, Falhat Husein

Special Recognition Award: Kathan Dudhela, Kiana Duncan-Millwood, Obsa Jamal, Nia Wedderburn-Goodison

Highly Commended

Group Volunteer Award: Homework Club at Barham Community Library

Group Community Spirit Award: Hendon Youth FC

Individual Volunteer of the Year: Francis Bradish, Macsen Brown

Award for Community Spirit: Denisa Elysa Valentina Stincanu, Jaynie Shah

Most Improved Person of the Year: Luis Bardhoshi, Mohamad Ahmad Al Aksh

Role Model of the Year: Sateesh Selvradjou, Zac Grainger Smith

