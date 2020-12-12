Who are your young heroes? Pride of Brent Youth Awards nominations open

Published: 12:19 PM December 12, 2020

The public have been asked to put forward young people for the Pride of Brent Youth Awards 2020.

Brent Council's awards aim to recognise young people who try to make a difference in their community and those who often put others before themselves.

They are aimed at young people aged 11 to 24 (up to 25 for the Young Disability Champion award) who have excelled, often overcoming their own personal difficulties to do so.

The award categories are Volunteer of the Year; Community Spirit Award; Most Improved Person Award; Role Model Award; Young Leader Award; Brent Young Environmentalist Award; Young Disability Champion Award; and Special Recognition.

Councillor Mili Patel, cabinet member for children's safeguarding, early help and social care, said: “We want to honour and appreciate young people who make a positive impact in Brent.

"We are looking for young people who come from all walks of life, from different backgrounds, ages and cultures. Now is the time to send in your nominations for those young people who have made Brent a better place in 2020.”

To nominate someone, go to https://bit.ly/2VXVPbh to download a form, and send it to PrideofBrentCommunityAwards@brent.gov.uk by Friday, January 8.