Boy, 16, charged with attempted murder after a stabbing a man in Preston Park

Police respond to stabbing in Preston Park. Picture: @MPSPreston Archant

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in a north Wembley park.

Police were called to Preston Park, at the corner with Carlton Avenue East at 2.45pm on Tuesday to reports of armed men in the area.

Emergency services including the London Air Ambulance attended and found a 21-year-old man collapsed in the park with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A 16-year-old, found leaving the park with slash injuries, has since been charged.

The teenager, from Harrow, will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to phone North West area CID quoting 4789/9JUL, tweet to @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.