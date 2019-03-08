Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Boy, 16, charged with attempted murder after a stabbing a man in Preston Park

PUBLISHED: 07:38 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:38 11 July 2019

Police respond to stabbing in Preston Park. Picture: @MPSPreston

Police respond to stabbing in Preston Park. Picture: @MPSPreston

Archant

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in a north Wembley park.

Police were called to Preston Park, at the corner with Carlton Avenue East at 2.45pm on Tuesday to reports of armed men in the area.

Emergency services including the London Air Ambulance attended and found a 21-year-old man collapsed in the park with stab wounds.

You may also want to watch:

He was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A 16-year-old, found leaving the park with slash injuries, has since been charged.

The teenager, from Harrow, will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to phone North West area CID quoting 4789/9JUL, tweet to @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

North Wembley stabbing: Two young men rushed to hospital after multiple stabbing in Preston Park

Police respond to stabbing in Preston Park. Picture: @MPSPreston

Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London

Kensal Rise shooting: Man stable in hospital day after victim gunned down in Wembley

A man was shot in Kensal Rise. Picture: David Nathan

Craig Small killing: Mother’s appeal as police release name of man gunned down in Wembley

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Wembley murder: Man in his 30s gunned down in Harrow Road

Man gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: David Nathan

Most Read

North Wembley stabbing: Two young men rushed to hospital after multiple stabbing in Preston Park

Police respond to stabbing in Preston Park. Picture: @MPSPreston

Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London

Kensal Rise shooting: Man stable in hospital day after victim gunned down in Wembley

A man was shot in Kensal Rise. Picture: David Nathan

Craig Small killing: Mother’s appeal as police release name of man gunned down in Wembley

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Wembley murder: Man in his 30s gunned down in Harrow Road

Man gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: David Nathan

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Boy, 16, charged with attempted murder after a stabbing a man in Preston Park

Police respond to stabbing in Preston Park. Picture: @MPSPreston

Bowley’s best for Highgate unable to force win

William Bowley of Highgate in batting action in the Middlesex County Division Two (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Vice-captain warns Crouch End ‘hard work starts now’

Pratik Patel of Crouch End in full flow at Calthorpe (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Josh Hanson death: Shane O’Brien pleads not guilty to murdering Kingsbury man

Shane O'Brien is wanted for murder (Picture: Met Police)

Calls for step-free access to Willesden Green station as second petition handed to Mayor of London

Brent & Harrow Assembly Member Navin Shah with second petition calling for step-free access to Willesden Green underground platforms.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists