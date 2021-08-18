Anger after 'beautiful' lime tree cut back in Preston Park

Published: 5:14 PM August 18, 2021 Updated: 6:10 PM August 18, 2021

Families in Preston Park are up in arms after seeing a "beautiful and sturdy" lime tree cut back despite appearing to be healthy - and questioning why more and more trees are being removed locally.

The tree in question, in Carlton Avenue East was significantly cut back earlier this month.

Linda Green, who lives on the street, said the row of trees had formed an important part of the area’s landscape for around 80 years.

In a blog post, she suggested the tree was the latest addition to a long line of those she has seen come and go in the borough.

She said: “When the Preston Park Estate was built in the 1920s and 1930s, tree-lined avenues were clearly part of the overall vision for the development.

“Now in a period of great anxiety about climate change, we watch as trees are destroyed with few seeming to care.

Citing flood protection, she added: “Trees contribute so much to our environment – not just to the attractiveness of the street scene and as homes for birds and other wildlife, but to our safety."

Linda added there needs to be a clear effort to replace those trees which have been removed and a wider programme aimed at planting more across Brent.

She acknowledged some trees will need to be felled if they are clearly dying or could cause safety issues, but said she did not understand why this particular tree had been chopped down - with it appearing healthy.

She said: “There was a small amount of fungus growing at the bottom; perhaps someone had complained, but the trunk was sound and the branches decked with as many leaves as all the neighbouring trees.

“A walk through most woodland will reveal similar fungus growing all over the place.”

Linda Green said cutting back of healthy trees had accelerated in Preston Park - Credit: Linda Green / LDRS

In response, Labour councillor Daniel Kennelly said he thought the tree had been cut back for “insurance reasons” but that he would seek to clarify the matter.

He tweeted: “The cutting of trees is never a pleasant issue. Should you see any other notices for tree cutbacks please do let me know as we must preserve them better.

“We have added in several new sampling (sic) on Thirlmere Gardens however I acknowledge that more trees need planting asap to help with our commitment on the environment.”

Fungus at the base of the lime tree in Preston Park - Credit: Linda Green / LDRS

He also asked the council's environment chief Cllr Krupa Sheth to consider what more could be done to protect the area's greenery.

A Brent Council spokesperson said: “We survey trees regularly, and as part of the inspection in this area, it was noted that the tree had significant decay and needed to be felled for public safety.

“We informed residents and placed a red notice on the tree two weeks before it was felled, to notify local residents.”