Dollis Hill dad's Glam Rock tribute band playing in St John's Wood with proceeds to Dementia UK

PUBLISHED: 13:17 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:43 14 June 2019

Trevor West, Martin Brooks and Nigel Hart of the Glam Rock tribute band the Pouk Hill Prophetz

A Dollis Hill dad is inviting people to come and rock the night away at his charity gig in aid of dementia sufferers.

Nigel Hart, 56, is belting out tunes with his Glam Rock tribute band the Pouk Hill Prophetz on June 15 at The Mansergh Club, in Hill Road, St John's Wood.

The evening is in aid of Dementia UK, which provides specialist dementia support for families through its Admiral Nurse service.

Nigel, who lives in Waterloo Road, has helped raise more than £1.5million for different charities since he and his friends formed the band in 2006.

"We put a band together specifically to play at the Le Mans 24 hour car race in France.

"We played on a flat bed truck which had a drum kit and amps and played outside bars in exchange for free food and drink," he said. "When we got too noisy and the gendarmes told us to move on, we'd just pack up the truck, head on to the next bar taking the crowd with us..."

At that point, the dad-of-three, who is a global service manager for British Telecom, started thinking about his legacy. Instead of getting free food and booze, why not redirect people's money to charities, he asked himself.

"When you get older you get more reflective and start thinking about legacies. It's not about the size of your house or your car, it's how you impact others. If you can do it through music it's win-win."

They have played for the Little Haven Hospice, the Air Ambulance and in the last 18 months supported Brain Tumour Research through performances and rock memorabilia auctions, raising more than £40,000.

House of Commons speaker John Bercow extended them a special invitation to the House of Parliament in recognition of their efforts. "That was nice," he adds.

Another reason the dad-of-three is supporting Dementia UK is because it is the preferred charity of Slade's Jimmy Lea, who has endorsed the event which happens to take place on the weekend of his 70th birthday.

Nigel added: "People can expect some Slade, Thin Lizzy, T-Rex. We put on a show, we dress up, get the audience involved. There's a lot of colour, lots of glam. It's fun and a great way to raise awareness and money for Dementia UK.

Tickets cost £5, under 16s go free. Contact Nigel at nigel.hart@bt.com for ticket details. To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/php4dementiauk.

