VE Day: Connie Williams in Portnall Road on May 8 1946

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 May 2020

Portnall Road, May 8, 1945. PIcture: Connie Williams

Portnall Road, May 8, 1945. PIcture: Connie Williams

Sitting in a high chair in front of a vast crowd is Connie Williams celebrating VE Day in Kilburn on May 8 1945.

The picture was taken in Portnall Road on Victory in Europe Day when people gathered to celebrate the end of six years of war.

“I was born in Portnall Road in 1944 and left in 1963,” said Connie, who now lives in Gloucestershire.

“The newly built Kilburn Times office was about six houses away from my house and at the end of the road then.

“I was not told much by any family and have done my own research in recent years.

“My mother was not married so we were very poor. That means I have very few photos or physical objects.

“I have just always thought that photo is so very much of the era.”

Connie recently chanced upon our story on Christie Moore’s book about the Kilburn postman who fought in the trenches (April 30).

“I will probably try to contact her as we were both living there for some years,” Connie added.

Drive 24