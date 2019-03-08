Universal credit: Neasden man with epilepsy told to live on £16 a month by welfare bosses

David George Strong who has been told to live on £16 a month. Picture: Sam Volpe Archant

A Neasden man with severe epilepsy has been told to live on £16 a month by government welfare bosses and threatened with a court case by Brent Council over an alleged overpayment of housing benefit.

David George Strong, 54, has been unable to work for decades due to his illness, and has been reduced to begging and waiting for food to be binned outside of supermarkets.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), which administers the Universal Credit (UC) system, said David's payments had been lowered because it turned out both it and Brent Council had been doubling up paying his housing benefit - a hang over from the old system that UC replaced.

The DWP added it was now paying "about £1,200" directly to David's landlord.

Both agencies believe they have are owed money back, and Brent is hounding him for repayment. One letter shown to the Times from June threatened him with a County Court summons should he fail to hand back more than £2,000.

Brent Council had not responded to requests for comment as the Times went to press.

David says he is baffled by the deluge of paperwork he has received during the dispute, adding the issue has left him desperate.

"I don't know where to turn," he told the Times. "At first I was told I'd get £11 a month; now it's £16 but not until August. How can I live off that?"

"Sometimes people buy me a little bit of food, but I'm surviving on scraps.

"If you go down to the Iceland late at night they sometimes there's stuff by the bins in the car park.

"I've just got to go out and go out so I can possibly get enough to eat."

"When I was on the phone to them [the DWP], all they said is: 'Go to a food bank.'"

He is also worried about being asked to pay council tax, which he cannot afford as he is unable to work.

A DWP spokesperson told this newspaper: "There are numerous safeguards in place to ensure deductions from Universal Credit are affordable.

"People can speak to their work coach if they need additional support."