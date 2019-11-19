Developer wins appeal to demolish much-loved community pub in Willesden Green

The Queensbury Pub in Willesden Green. Picture: Google Archant

A government inspector has called last orders on a valued pub in Willesden Green that will now be demolished to provide housing.

Developers, Redbourne Ltd, has won its appeal to demolish The Queensbury pub in Walm Lane and build 48 flats within a six-storey block, with a bar on the ground floor.

The decision is a hammer blow to the community who have battled three planning applications and two public inquiries since the Edwardian building was bought by developers Fairview Homes in 2012.

Community leaders and councillors tried to defend the pub in a five day public inquiry in August,

Ian Elliott, a spokesperson for Save The Queensbury, said: "It is disappointing that the inspector fell on the side of the developer and feels the existing building is not worthy of saving.

Busy Rascals celebrates its 6th birthday in 2017 at the Queensbury pub in Willesden Green Busy Rascals celebrates its 6th birthday in 2017 at the Queensbury pub in Willesden Green

"It has been in constant use by the community since 1895 in one form or another and this decision drives a coach and horses through conservation.

"As for the pub, it became impossible to save the pub when the pub operator sided with demolition.

" We started this campaign in 2012 with no pub and we are at least promised a replacement in the new development.

"Only time will tell whether that commitment is met, there is not a lot else we can do but hope the developer builds to the plan."

In 2015 developer Fairview Homes lost its appeal to build a 10-storey tower with 56 flats.

The council said the application was refused because of its size, its poor design and how it failed to "preserve or enhance the character or appearance of the Mapesbury Conservation Area".

Various community groups are based in the pub including baby and parent group Busy Rascals, which feared being relocated if plans were given the green light.