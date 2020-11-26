Brent placed under tier 2 Covid restrictions: What you can and cannot do

High Street, Harlesden, under lockdown rules. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Archant

Brent, along with the whole of London, has been placed under tier 2 Covid restrictions.

The government’s Health Secretary announced the restrictions in Whitehall on Thursday morning saying London will revert to being in the Tier 2 band when lockdown ends on December 2.

The public is encouraged to adhere to the rules so that the capital is not placed in the highly restrictive tier 3.

Under these tier 2 restrictions, here is what you can and cannot do:

No mixing of households indoors aside from “support bubbles” will be allowed, and only six permitted to gather outdoors. Pubs and bars will remain closed unless operating as restaurants, with alcohol only served as part of a “substantial meal” until 10pm, but this time venues will close an hour later at 11pm. Tier 2 is good news for our embattled high streets. After a hugely disrupted Christmas run-in, all “retail, leisure and personal care services” can reopen. So you can go shopping, get your hair cut and hit the gym.

People will be encouraged to reduce the number of journeys they make and to avoid travelling into Tier 3 areas, except for reasons of education or work. Overnight stays will only be permitted for those in the same household or support bubble and hotels can open. Places of worship can reopen, but people must not interact with anyone outside their household or support bubble. Fifteen guests will be allowed at weddings and civil partnerships, increasing to 30 for funerals. Classes and organised sport can take place outdoors but not indoors if there is any interaction between two different households. Large events including sport and live performances will be open to the public but limited to 50 percent capacity or 2,000 outdoors and 1,000 indoors.

Mr Hancock said: “These are not easy decisions, but they have been made according to the best clinical advice.”