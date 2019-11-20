Search

Advanced search

Community accuses council of "dithering" over much loved pub in Willesden Green now earmarked for a wrecking ball

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 November 2019

The Queensbury Pub in Willesden Green. Picture: Google

The Queensbury Pub in Willesden Green. Picture: Google

Archant

Campaigners in Willesden Green have accused the council of "dithering" after losing a seven-year-battle to save their much-loved pub

Busy Rascals celebrates its 6th birthday in 2017 at the Queensbury pub in Willesden GreenBusy Rascals celebrates its 6th birthday in 2017 at the Queensbury pub in Willesden Green

Developers, Redbourne Ltd, won its appeal to demolish The Queensbury pub in Walm Lane and build 48 flats in a six-storey block, with a bar and function room on the ground floor.

The decision by the government inspector on Monday is a hammer blow to the community who battled three planning applications and two public inquiries since the Edwardian building was bought by developers Fairview Homes in 2012.

Community leaders and councillors defended the pub, on the edge of Mapesbury Conservation Area, in a five day public inquiry in August.

Ian Elliott, a spokesperson for Save The Queensbury, said: "It is disappointing that the inspector fell on the side of the developer and feels the existing building is not worthy of saving. It has been in constant use by the community since 1895 in one form or another and this decision drives a coach and horses through conservation."

Campaigners, councillors and parliamentary candidates opposing a wrecking ball to the Queensbury Pub in 2014Campaigners, councillors and parliamentary candidates opposing a wrecking ball to the Queensbury Pub in 2014

He also "reserved criticism" for Brent Council who he accused as "dithering" after the authority was named in the report as giving "far less detailed" evidence compared to Redbourne.

In his report inspector Philip Ware said the council's architect had "apparently very limited experience of comparable developments", who was "doubtless hindered" by being instructed only a week before evidence was submitted.

A spokesperson for the council strongly denied the accusation and added that evidence was submitted on July 31, two weeks after the architect was hired and a month before the inquiry.

The former Conservative Club building was sold to Fairview New Homes in 2012 and plans soon emerged to demolish the pub.

You may also want to watch:

Brent Council decided in March 2014 not to bulldoze the building and identified it as an asset of community value.

In 2015 Fairview took its appeal to a public inquiry where the government's planning inspectorate ruled the pub would not be demolished.

Gerry Weston, secretary or the Mapesbury Residents Association, said: "A lot of people here are shocked and disappointed. The majority of people opposed these plans.

"The writer of the report doesn't think the impact on the residential area is terribly great which is what we put our evidence on. We're very disappointed and guess we have to live with it."

Sharmine Chowdury-Tse, founder of Busy Rascals said she had "mixed feelings". The inspector's condition means that the parent and toddler group, which uses the pub for free three hours a day, can use the new function room under the same terms.

The owner must also pay for alternative accommodation while construction is carried out. Ms Chowdury-Tse thanked Save the Queensbury for their "tireless work" and for allowing them use of the space for seven years. "It's been an incredible journey and fight over the years but we feel it was inevitable that this day would come," she said. "

"This historic building has been a second home to us and many families over the years and we are saddened that will soon be no more.

"However, we feel positive due to the achievement of having a pub and community space incorporated into the plans. This is a big achievement as the pub and community space were not in the original plans back in 2012."

A Brent Council spokesperson: "The council refused permission for this scheme last year, and defended this position at the inquiry. However the inspector's view is that the proposed development does not impact on the conservation area and that community use of the building is protected.

"Our view is that the design of the proposed scheme is poor and we mounted a strong defence of our position, so naturally we are very disappointed with this decision."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Most ‘deprived’ areas revealed – new figures show rich-poor divide

Graffiti in Hamilton Road, Dollis Hill. Crime is one of the factors taken into account when measuring deprivation levels. Picture: Lucy Cox

Sensory experiences promised at free Winterfest light festival launch in Wembley Park

A Sonic Runway will be launched at Wembley Park's Winterfest. Picture: Jordan Laboucane

Developer wins appeal to demolish much-loved community pub in Willesden Green

The Queensbury Pub in Willesden Green. Picture: Google

Decorated policewoman found guilty of possessing child porn sent to her by her Brent sister is cleared of corruption

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Decorated policewoman accused of protecting her Brent sister says she had ‘no idea’ she was handling a child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Most Read

Most ‘deprived’ areas revealed – new figures show rich-poor divide

Graffiti in Hamilton Road, Dollis Hill. Crime is one of the factors taken into account when measuring deprivation levels. Picture: Lucy Cox

Sensory experiences promised at free Winterfest light festival launch in Wembley Park

A Sonic Runway will be launched at Wembley Park's Winterfest. Picture: Jordan Laboucane

Developer wins appeal to demolish much-loved community pub in Willesden Green

The Queensbury Pub in Willesden Green. Picture: Google

Decorated policewoman found guilty of possessing child porn sent to her by her Brent sister is cleared of corruption

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Decorated policewoman accused of protecting her Brent sister says she had ‘no idea’ she was handling a child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Community accuses council of “dithering” over much loved pub in Willesden Green now earmarked for a wrecking ball

The Queensbury Pub in Willesden Green. Picture: Google

Allinson says bad spells in games are costing Hendon

Isaac Galliford in action for Hendon against Swindon Supermarine. Picture: DBeechPhotography

International round-up: Eze makes England U21 debut and Masterson’s ROI U21s record big win

Ebere Eze wins the ball off Watford's Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Anger across Brent as council disregards trees and conservation areas in its drive to asphalt pavements

Neighbours against the uprooting of paving stones for asphalt on Dartmouth Road

Mayhew joins forces with Crisis to help pet owners affected by homelessness

Mayhew has joined forces with Crisis to support homeless people with pets. Picture: Mayhew
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists