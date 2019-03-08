Search

Dudden Hill councillor throws hat in ring to become next City Hall member for Brent

PUBLISHED: 15:10 16 July 2019

Cllr Krupesh Hirani

Cllr Krupesh Hirani

©Roy Mehta

A Dudden Hill councillor has thrown his hat in the ring to become Brent's next London Assembly member.

Cllr Krupesh Hirani hopes to step into Navin Shah's shoes as City Hall's member for Brent & Harrow when he stands down next year after 12 years service.

The council's cabinet member for health, culture and leisure was born and raised in the borough and has represented Dudden Hill since 2010.

He said his top priorities would be to protect police numbers, improve the accessibility of public transport and lead the fight against cuts to local health services.

"I'm standing to be Labour's candidate because I believe Brent and Harrow deserve a representative who really understands the challenges facing our communities," he told the Brent & Kilburn Times.

"Our area has seen enormous change over the past decade, and I am committed to giving local residents a strong voice in City Hall - a voice that will fight to protect the things we all care about."

