Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre: Stonebridge Labour meeting ‘helped to build understanding’

PUBLISHED: 17:27 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:47 18 February 2019

Frank Downes outside of the Stonebridge Labour meeting which discussed Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre. Picture: Brunel Johnson

@brunels_world

Campaigners from the Bridge Park Community Council (BPCC) met with local Labour councillors last weekend as the dispute over the proposed sell-off and redevelopment of the Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre continues.

At a meeting of the Stonebridge Labour party branch the issue was raised with councillors Promise Knight and Ernest Ezeajughi about the land’s future.

Former branch chair, Frank Downes, had been asked to intercede with the councillors by the Save Bridge Park Complex.  Afterwards, Frank told the Kilburn Times: “I think the councillors came away understanding more about how strongly the community feels about what’s going on.”

Ahead of February 27, when a High Court hearing is scheduled to consider the town hall’s challenge to an injunction lodged by BPCC with the Land Registry, the councillors are due to meet with residents on Wednesday at the Stonebridge Centre to follow-up on community concerns.

The BPCC obtained the injunction in late 2017 because it says the community has an interest in the land and a covenant protecting it was removed without consultation.

