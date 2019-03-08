Search

Advanced search

Brent councillor vows to 'embrace all Europeans' after report suggests rise of xenophobia within British schools following Brexit vote

PUBLISHED: 17:04 29 August 2019

Cllr Tom Miller, lead for Community Safety, Brent Council

Cllr Tom Miller, lead for Community Safety, Brent Council

Archant

A senior Brent councillor said the council will "continue to embrace" everyone in the borough after a nationwide report highlighted the scale of xenophobia at schools following the EU referendum.

The study, led by the University of Strathclyde, surveyed more than 1,200 people aged 12 to 18 who had moved to the UK as young children.

Most of those interviewed were from Poland, Lithuania or Romania.

It found that three-quarters had experienced some form of racism or xenophobia following the Brexit vote in June 2016, while 27 per cent of respondents felt "scared" about what the future holds.

Cllr Tom Miller, responsible for community safety and engagement at Brent Council, suggested this is not a situation he wants to see in north-west London.

He said: "We have a proud history of welcoming people from all over the world to Brent.

"Earlier this year we set out our Stronger Communities Strategy, committing to increasing support for new and emerging groups, including Eastern Europeans, in the borough.

You may also want to watch:

"Regardless of Brexit, we continue to embrace all Europeans that have made Brent their home as our friends and neighbours."

Some of those who took part in the study told researchers they had been verbally and physically abused for speaking their own language in public places.

One participant said: "At my last school, someone made xenophobic comments about my nationality and tried to burn my hair.

"Last year, in my current school, a group followed me around chanting 'UKIP' and that I should f**k off back to my country."

Brent is home to 67,000 EU nationals - the highest of any London borough - and neighbouring Harrow is thought to have the largest Romanian population in Britain.

In March, Harrow Council held a Q&A session for Romanians living in the borough to reassure them about the impact of the UK leaving the EU.

Cllr Graham Henson, that council's leader, said one of the council's roles is to "engage with as many residents as possible" and said he was "proud to have built such a close relationship with the borough's Romanian community".

Since the EU referendum, police have recorded 1,962 racist and religious hate crimes in Brent and 988 in Harrow.

Most Read

Disabled child abuse victim ‘devastated’ as DWP stops his Personal Independent Payments

Disabled Andrew William-Coleman has had his PIP mobility payments stopped by the DWP. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer’s face is jailed

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

GCSE results 2019: Top-scoring Michaela Community School opens A-level enrolments but pupils need seven grade 7s to get in

Pupils with their GCSE results at Michaela Community School. Picture: @mike-taylor11

Fire tears through shop floor in Harlesden

Fire crews have blaze in Harlesden High Street under control. Picture: David Nathan

Tenants claim first year at Boxpark Wembley has been ‘a disaster’

Boxpark Wembley in Olympic Way. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Disabled child abuse victim ‘devastated’ as DWP stops his Personal Independent Payments

Disabled Andrew William-Coleman has had his PIP mobility payments stopped by the DWP. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer’s face is jailed

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

GCSE results 2019: Top-scoring Michaela Community School opens A-level enrolments but pupils need seven grade 7s to get in

Pupils with their GCSE results at Michaela Community School. Picture: @mike-taylor11

Fire tears through shop floor in Harlesden

Fire crews have blaze in Harlesden High Street under control. Picture: David Nathan

Tenants claim first year at Boxpark Wembley has been ‘a disaster’

Boxpark Wembley in Olympic Way. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Rugby: Women can release Inner Warrior at camps in September

England Rugby are urging women to sign up for their Inner Warrior camps in September (pic RFU)

The Willows: Queensbury care home to be flattened and replaced by 61 ‘independent living’ flats with care facilities

The Willows Care Home in Queensbury. Picture: Google StreetView

Brent councillor vows to ‘embrace all Europeans’ after report suggests rise of xenophobia within British schools following Brexit vote

Cllr Tom Miller, lead for Community Safety, Brent Council

Wembley’s Kathan Dudhela, 19, on being the UK’s youngest flight instructor

Kathan Dudhela, 19, the UK's youngest flying instructor

Carabao Cup: QPR 0 Portsmouth 2

QPR manager Mark Warburton (pic: Owen Humphreys/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists