Search

Advanced search

Brent Council gender pay gap reduces

PUBLISHED: 10:23 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 17 March 2020

Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The gender pay gap at Brent Council decreased last year but women are still paid less on average than their male counterparts.

A council report showed that, in 2018/19, male employees were paid 7.2 per cent more than female employees when calculated as a mean average.

This was down from 8.2pc in the previous year, which the council suggested was caused by in an increase of women being part of the upper-middle pay quartile.

It said there have been a higher number of men employed in the middle-lower and lower pay quartiles, which could also have contributed to the change.

Last year, Brent Council’s head of human resources, Martin Williams, said the council will do “all it can to close the gender pay gap and get it down to zero”.

You may also want to watch:

He noted there will be a push to ensure that both groups receive the same starting salaries since there is “anecdotal evidence” that men ask for more money than women.

Despite there being no statutory obligation to do so, the council said it recorded its ethnicity pay gap for last year in the spirit of “full transparency”.

Black, Asian and ethnic minority (BAME) employees were paid 16.4 per cent less than white employees – when calculated as a mean average – though this was down from 17.3pc in 2017/18.

The council attributed this to an increase in the number of BAME employees in the upper pay quartile

However, the median average jumped from 14.2pc to 18.2pc, which was possibly due to the shift in the number of BAME employees working in the lower pay quartiles as opposed to the upper-middle one.

A statement from the report explained the council will “continue to promote management development, apprenticeships, mentoring programmes and disability awareness initiatives as a means to support and encourage career advancement amongst the gender, ethnicity and disability characteristic groups”.

It also urged its employees to disclose as much information as possible with regards to their ethnic background to enable it to obtain a more accurate picture of the situation.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 20 positive Covid-19 cases now confirmed in Brent

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Patient dies at Northwick Park Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Two ‘Rolex robbers’ from Brent who ambushed victims at knife point are jailed

Darren Buchanan and Cameo Joseph have been jailed for stealing high-end watches at knifepoint. Picture: Met Police

Covid 19: Three people in Brent confirmed to have coronavirus

General view of Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA

Live: Updates on the coronavirus and its impact on north London

A sparsely-filled carriage on an Underground train the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on people to stay away from pubs, clubs and theatres, work from home if possible and avoid all non-essential contacts and travel in order to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA/Martin Keene

Most Read

Coronavirus: 20 positive Covid-19 cases now confirmed in Brent

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Patient dies at Northwick Park Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Two ‘Rolex robbers’ from Brent who ambushed victims at knife point are jailed

Darren Buchanan and Cameo Joseph have been jailed for stealing high-end watches at knifepoint. Picture: Met Police

Covid 19: Three people in Brent confirmed to have coronavirus

General view of Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA

Live: Updates on the coronavirus and its impact on north London

A sparsely-filled carriage on an Underground train the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on people to stay away from pubs, clubs and theatres, work from home if possible and avoid all non-essential contacts and travel in order to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA/Martin Keene

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Live: Updates on the coronavirus and its impact on north London

A sparsely-filled carriage on an Underground train the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on people to stay away from pubs, clubs and theatres, work from home if possible and avoid all non-essential contacts and travel in order to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA/Martin Keene

How are QPR’s players performing out on loan?

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng. Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

Harlesden house fire: Warning as smouldering cigarette causes blaze in a drawer full of paper

Fire crews and paramedics respond to house fire in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Coronavirus: All hockey suspended

Romford HC vs Upminster HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at Bower Park Academy on 14th March 2020

Coronavirus: RFU suspends all rugby activity

Action during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020
Drive 24