Brent Council's draft budget outlines 3.99 per cent tax rise and nearly £7.5 million cuts

Brent Council is set to increase council tax by 3.99 per cent and could make cuts of almost £7.5 million to help balance next year's budget.

It released its draft budget proposals for 2020/21 today, outlining where savings could be made across council services.

Just over £7.4 million of cuts have been identified, which could impact on the borough's children's centres and those needing of adult social care.

A report notes that a review of homecare and placement packages, as well as the recommissioning of the council's day care services, could result in £250,000 worth of savings.

There are also proposals to bring children's centres and health visiting under a single contract to save £500,000, while the development of family hubs from children's centres would save around £1.5 million.

Smoking cessation services could face cuts of £125,000 - and would only be available to pregnant women and those with mental health problems - while grants to the voluntary sector could be reduced by £158,000.

The council also intends to approve last year's suggestion to increase council tax by 3.99 per cent.

The draft budget report notes the financial issues faced by local authorities across the country, combined with a growing population.

It stated: "Local government continues to face an extremely challenging financial outlook following a prolonged period of austerity as well as disproportionate growth in demand for services.

"The council has faced significant reductions in government funding as well as challenges posed by new legislation and has 28 delivered savings of £174 million since 2010, through a combination of effective financial management, cost control and more innovative approaches to investment and demand management."

The report, which covers proposals for the next three years, will be discussed by the council's cabinet on Monday, November 11.