Search

Advanced search

Brent Council staff given extra day off for Christmas in recognition of Covid work

PUBLISHED: 08:46 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 08:46 08 December 2020

Adam Shaw, local democracy reporter

London's tallest LED Christmas tree, Aurora Arbour, at the Royal Triangle in Wembley Park. Picture: David Parry/PA

London's tallest LED Christmas tree, Aurora Arbour, at the Royal Triangle in Wembley Park. Picture: David Parry/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Staff at Brent Council will be given an extra day of holiday this Christmas in recognition of their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its general purposes committee agreed to sanction Christmas Eve (December 24) as an additional day of annual leave for the council’s workforce.

It will be treated as a bank holiday, with services following the out of hours procedure attached to regular holidays.

You may also want to watch:

A report presented to the committee said the gesture would “acknowledge the commitment of Brent staff throughout the year in the most difficult of circumstances”.

It noted that Brent was among the hardest hit areas by Covid-19 and the council had to “rise to challenges that even 12 months ago no one could have foreseen”.

According to the report, staff continued to provide “outstanding” day-to-day services and thought of new ways to manage the crisis.

The committee noted that while the decision would not provide any financial savings to the council, since the civic centre would remain open, the “positive impact will be well received and very welcome at what is still, and will be into the foreseeable future, a very difficult time”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon boss Allinson urging for government support after league return date delayed

Tommy Smith connects with a cross at the far post and fires the ball back into the danger area (Pic: DBeech Photography)

Millwall and QPR players to stand arm-in-arm in ‘show of solidarity’ ahead of their clash

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (left) and Brentford's Mads Bech Sorensen battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London.

Council tax rise planned after cost of Covid leaves huge budget gap

Picture: André Langlois

Shop Local: Christmas online auction to support Brent charities - bid now!

A group of Queens Park and Kensal Green area businesses have teamed-up with the ?Brent & Kilburn Times? to create a ?Love Local? online auction to support the area?s struggling charities. Picture: Giles Deards

Brent Council staff given extra day off for Christmas in recognition of Covid work

London's tallest LED Christmas tree, Aurora Arbour, at the Royal Triangle in Wembley Park. Picture: David Parry/PA