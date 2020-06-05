Search

Advanced search

Barry Gardiner MP defends attending Brent Lives Matter rally and apologises for breaking social distancing rules

PUBLISHED: 15:39 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 05 June 2020

Labour MP Barry Gardiner. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA.

Labour MP Barry Gardiner. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

Barry Gardiner MP has defended attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park saying a test revealed he was not a Covid-19 carrier.

The Brent North Labour MP joined thousands of others on Tuesday to condemn the death of African-American George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer in America.

He tweeted at the time: “Been social distancing since March. Today I broke it to join the #BlackLivesMatter demo outside Parliament and take a knee with thousands of brave young people calling for Justice.”

But Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy, told Sky News on Thursday (June 4) that his attendance was “dangerous” and that he should “acknowledge” his mistake.

“I don’t think it was right. I think it was quite dangerous to break the social distancing measures... and I think it was wrong for a member of parliament to be out there overtly saying they were not going to observe social distancing measures,” said the Labour MP.

She added: “I hope he has reflected on that and decided to correct that, because we can’t give the impression that social distancing at this stage doesn’t matter.

You may also want to watch:

“He’s not on the front bench anymore, so I think the best thing to do would be for him to acknowledge he got that wrong and correct it.”

Some 12,900 people responded to Mr Gardiner’s tweet both condemning and praising his actions.

On Thursday he apologised to the public on his blog “for the hurt my failure to observe the rules has caused”.

He explained: “On Tuesday evening I received a negative test result. I am therefore confident that I did not infect anyone with whom I came into contact.

“I know I had an obligation to set an example. The rules are important in overcoming this epidemic and I do not want my action to undermine people’s willingness to maintain social distancing.

“My obligation as an MP is also to call out racial injustice and to stand in solidarity with the very people who, because of that injustice, are so much more likely to die from coronavirus.

“The anger generated by my breach of the social distancing rules must not be allowed to detract from the vital message that Black Lives Matter and that we all have an obligation to fight racism.

“The killing of George Floyd must be a catalyst for action.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Lloyds Groceries store in Harlesden closed by police for ‘ongoing criminal activity’

Lloyds Groceries. Picture: David Nathan

Crowds gather in Harlesden for illegal street party

Crowds attend 'Block Party' in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Child and man in critical condition after four people shot in Harlesden

A child and three adults were shot in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Building ‘about to collapse’ in Kilburn High Road warn locals

People are told to avoid Kilburn High Road as building on verge of collapsing. PIcture: @LifeInKilburn

Coronavirus: Brent remains top for covid-related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Most Read

Lloyds Groceries store in Harlesden closed by police for ‘ongoing criminal activity’

Lloyds Groceries. Picture: David Nathan

Crowds gather in Harlesden for illegal street party

Crowds attend 'Block Party' in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Child and man in critical condition after four people shot in Harlesden

A child and three adults were shot in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Building ‘about to collapse’ in Kilburn High Road warn locals

People are told to avoid Kilburn High Road as building on verge of collapsing. PIcture: @LifeInKilburn

Coronavirus: Brent remains top for covid-related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Premier League fixtures and where to watch the first three rounds

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Cricket clubs to get free digital skills training with Google Digital Garage and ECB

Cricket nets

Chelsea confirmed as WSL champions on points per game basis

Chelsea have been confirmed as WSL champions on points-per-game basis (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

Premiership rugby will resume on August, 15

Premiership Rugby match ball (Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA)

Middlesex CC Foundation emergency appeal provides over 23,000 meals

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground
Drive 24