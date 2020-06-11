Search

Appeal launched for judicial review into Dominic Cummings’ alleged breach of Covid lockdown rules

PUBLISHED: 11:20 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 11 June 2020

Martin Redston has launched a crowd funder to investigate Dominic Cummings.

A Willesden Green man has launched a crowdfunder to pay for a judicial review into why Dominic Cummings has not been penalised for breaking lockdown laws.

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answers questions from the media. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answers questions from the media. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Martin Redston has involved human rights barristers Michael Mansfield QC and Philip Rule QC and lawyer firm Hackett and Dabbs.

They hope to raise at least £30,000 to pursue the case.

Mr Cummings, who lives in Canonbury, drove to Durham on March 27 with his wife, who had fallen ill, and his son, both in the car. Earlier that day he went to his Whitehall office.

While in County Durham the family drove to Barnard Castle - something he later explained as a way to test his eyesight before taking the 300-mile journey back to London.

Mr Redston’s legal team has twice written to Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill QC, threatening legal action if he fails to investigate Mr Cummings for a breach of lockdown rules.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it was “a matter for the police”.

The Met Police said it is not investigating coronavirus guidance allegations “retrospectively”.

Mr Redston, an engineer and community activist, said: “The powers that be don’t want to know. Durham police don’t want to know. The Metropolitan Police don’t want to know. It’s clear the way for us is to do it ourselves but we are concerned that the evidence - CCTV footage, car registration details, credit card records, that kind of thing could be covered up, or destroyed.”

The 70-year-old said Mr Cummings could have paid the £60 fine and “moved on”.

“It didn’t matter if you went for half an hour up the road or five hours up the road, going anywhere was not right on the day when you were supposed to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

“He’s playing the ‘I’m only human, it’s what any father would have done’ card, and there are fathers out there gnashing their teeth saying ‘I didn’t do it’.”

A spokesperson for the CPS said: “Our position is that we have responded to the letter referring those involved to the police as investigations are a matter for the police not the CPS.”

Dominic Cummings has been contacted for comment.

Visit crowdjustice.com/case/investigatedominiccummings/

