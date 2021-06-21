News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police officer to appear for trial in Wembley sexual assault case

Sally Patterson

Published: 7:51 AM June 21, 2021   
A policeman will face trial for sexual assault - Credit: Archant

A police officer will appear for trial having been charged with sexual assault.

PC Rudvelle Walters, 47, who is attached to the North West Command Unit, will appear for trial at Southwark Crown Court today (Monday, June 21), charged with sexual assault on a female contrary to Section 3(1) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

An additional charge against PC Walters of attempted sexual assault relating to the same incident was discontinued.

According to the Met, the incident was reported to have happened on Tuesday, February 5 2019 at around 6am at a hotel on the High Road in Wembley, when the officer was on duty.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed and the officer arrested on 5 February 2019.

The police force said it made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who carried out an investigation.

PC Walters was formally charged on Tuesday 19 May.

He was initially placed on restricted duties and was subsequently suspended from duty.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon
Author Picture Icon
