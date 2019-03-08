Search

Ambleside Road death: Detectives investigating 'suspicious' case of woman found dead in Harlesden

PUBLISHED: 17:18 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 10 October 2019

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

Police are investigating the "suspicious" death of a woman in Ambleside Road, Harlesden.

Police at Ambleside Road in Harlesden after a woman was found dead in 'suspicious' circumstances. Picture: David NathanPolice at Ambleside Road in Harlesden after a woman was found dead in 'suspicious' circumstances. Picture: David Nathan

Officers were called to a house at 12.07pm, and found her body.

They are in the process of informing her next of kin. She has not yet been formally identified.

Ambleside Road has been closed as while detectives and forensic officers investigate. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

No one has been arrested, but police say they are treating the case as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 3154 of 10 Oct or Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.

Do you know the woman? Contact Nathalie Raffray on nathalie.raffray@archant.co.uk.

