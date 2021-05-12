Published: 10:24 AM May 12, 2021

Police to review death of man hit by train at Wembley Central - Credit: Archant

The police directorate has been informed about the death of a man who was hit by a train at Wembley Central Station.

The Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) has been told of the man's death on May 11 as officers were in the vicinity and it is "routine" to do so.

Police were called just after 5.15pm on Tuesday to reports of a man behaving suspiciously on St Johns Road in Wembley.

Officers were then informed that the man had later been seen trackside, Scotland Yard said.

A spokesperson added: "Officers attended and saw the man on a railway line before losing sight of him."

Police were then called at 7.05 pm to reports that a man had been hit by a train at Wembley Central Underground Station.

The London Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An LAS spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.02pm this evening (11 May) to reports of a person injured by a train at Wembley Central train station.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast car, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.

“Sadly the patient died at the scene.”

A Met spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether he is the same man who had been seen by officers.

"Due to officers being in the vicinity, the Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed as is routine."







