Police appeal after two men stabbed by a group in Harlesden
PUBLISHED: 07:44 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:44 27 December 2018
Archant
Police have released an image of men they wish to speak to in connection with a stabbing in Harlesden.
Two men were taken to hospital after being stabbed by a group in Furness Road at 11.25pm on September 27.
Police which to find five men and a Toyota Yaris car they believe were involved.
A 19-year-old man found suffering from several stab injuries was taken to a central London hospital but is now recovering, Scotland Yard said.
A second victim received minor injuries to his leg, whilst running away from the suspects and also required hospital treatment.
Cops believe the victims were approached by a group of five men wearing face coverings.
Det Con Barry Holland, based at Harrow police station, said: “We are releasing images of the men and a car, believed to be a Toyota Yaris, which we would like to identify as part of the investigation into this stabbing.
“Fortunately, the victims in this incident should make a full recovery, but the attackers showed a complete disregard for their safety.”
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information can call Harrow CID via 101 quoting reference 9070/27Sep.
Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org