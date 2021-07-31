Officer's leg broken after e-scooter rider fails to stop, say police
A police officer was left with a broken leg and concussion after being struck by an e-scooter, the Met has said.
A man has been arrested following the incident in Willesden High Road at about 1pm on Saturday (July 31).
Police were carrying out a planned operation targeting the illegal use of e-scooters, when a rider was told to stop but failed to do so and crashed into an officer, knocking him to the floor.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm, assault on an emergency worker, obstructing a drugs search, failure to stop, dangerous driving, driving without a license or insurance, breaching the terms of a prison sentence and being unlawfully at large.
Inspector Martin Robbie, of North West BCU, said: "Officers put themselves in the face of danger on a daily basis and an incident like this demonstrates this.
"I would like to remind the public that the use of e-scooters, unless subject to a government approved scheme, is prohibited and use upon public highways and spaces will be subject to enforcement and potential seizure of the e-scooter."
