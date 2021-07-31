Officer's leg broken after e-scooter rider fails to stop, say police

Published: 9:14 PM July 31, 2021

A police officer was left with a broken leg and concussion after being struck by an e-scooter, the Met has said.

A man has been arrested following the incident in Willesden High Road at about 1pm on Saturday (July 31).

Police were carrying out a planned operation targeting the illegal use of e-scooters, when a rider was told to stop but failed to do so and crashed into an officer, knocking him to the floor.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm, assault on an emergency worker, obstructing a drugs search, failure to stop, dangerous driving, driving without a license or insurance, breaching the terms of a prison sentence and being unlawfully at large.

Inspector Martin Robbie, of North West BCU, said: "Officers put themselves in the face of danger on a daily basis and an incident like this demonstrates this.

"I would like to remind the public that the use of e-scooters, unless subject to a government approved scheme, is prohibited and use upon public highways and spaces will be subject to enforcement and potential seizure of the e-scooter."