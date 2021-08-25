Published: 12:13 PM August 25, 2021

Police officers descended on Stonebridge last week, but this time it was to hold a community event with local people and organisations.

The Met's Project Horizon team, a youth diversion scheme, organised a community day at Stonebridge Recreation Ground on August 18 focused around community engagement, careers and housing.

Police officers were joined by the London Fire Brigade, Hyde housing, Brent council and a number of apprenticeship schemes, universities and companies.

There was also a football challenge game, where the Met’s football team took on a local team.

Sergeant Patrick Lawrence said: "Ourselves at project horizon, a youth diversion scheme, are working with the local community, organisations and foundations to promote work and employment within this footprint.

"I work on the football strand of this project, so I try and incorporate football with policing and members of the community.

"It is all about having a social event and getting to know the community and them getting to know us as well."

Insp Marcus Hanvey said the Project Horizon project looks at how the Met is "tackling violence".

"Through the medium of football, basketball and a careers event, we are talking and providing young people in the local community with other options that they can consider to divert themselves away from a life of crime," he added.

"At the heart of youth diversion is identifying young people who need our help. Part of this is through engagement - attending events like this - discussing the options available and working with them over a longer term to provide ongoing support."

Det Chf Insp Phillip Davies said: "This is a great example of how the Met is collaborating with partners, not to own an event, but to work to mobilise businesses and organisations in the community so that we can help divert people away from violence.

"This remains the Met's number one priority."